South Korea's consumer agency to order SK Telecom to compensate 58 hacking victims

SEOUL, Dec 21 : South Korea's consumer agency said on Sunday it would order SK Telecom to compensate 58 users who filed a class action against the company over a recent hacking incident.
The agency said it decided at a Thursday meeting to order the company to pay each applicant 100,000 won ($67) worth of combined cash points and mobile phone bill discounts.
In August, the firm was fined 134 billion won after the country's largest mobile carrier suffered a cybersecurity breach this year that led to the leak of data for more than 20 million users.
The agency said it would ask the company to take steps to compensate all of the victims, and the total cost would amount to nearly 2.3 trillion won.
The agency said it would send notification of the order to SK Telecom as soon as possible, and the company must respond within 15 days of receiving it.
($1 = 1,475.42)