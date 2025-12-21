SEOUL, Dec ‌21 : South Korea's consumer agency said on Sunday it would order SK Telecom to compensate 58 users who filed a class action against the company over a recent hacking ‌incident.

The agency said it decided ‌at a Thursday meeting to order the company to pay each applicant 100,000 won ($67) worth of combined cash points and mobile phone bill discounts.

In August, the firm ‍was fined 134 billion won after the country's largest mobile carrier suffered a cybersecurity breach this year that led to the leak ​of data for ‌more than 20 million users.

The agency said it would ask the ​company to take steps to compensate all of ⁠the victims, and the ‌total cost would amount to nearly ​2.3 trillion won.

The agency said it would send notification of the ‍order to SK Telecom as soon as possible, ⁠and the company must respond within 15 ​days of receiving ‌it.

($1 = 1,475.42)