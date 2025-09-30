Sovereign fund Danantara Indonesia to launch waste-to-power projects next month

JAKARTA :Sovereign wealth fund Danantara Indonesia plans to launch waste-to-power projects by the end of October in Jakarta and other major cities in Java, as well as on the tourist island of Bali, chief executive Rosan Roeslani said on Tuesday.

The projects are aimed at addressing a waste crisis in many parts of Indonesia, he said.

"This waste-to-energy programme will be conducted in 33 cities, but the priority is in Jakarta where there will be four to five locations," Rosan said, adding that cities such as Bandung, Surabaya, Semarang and parts of Bali will follow.

He said Indonesia accumulates 35 million metric tons of waste per year, of which 61 per cent is not properly managed, causing air, water and land pollution.

Danantara, partnering up with technology providers, will invest in the projects while state utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara will take on the electricity that is generated.

Every 1,000 tons of waste is expected to fuel around 15 megawatts of generation capacity per day, Rosan said.

The government will remove the tipping fee charged to regional governments and Danantara will finance the technical and feasibility studies to reduce costs and encourage participation, he added.