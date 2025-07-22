S&P 500 and Nasdaq notch record high closes, lifted by Alphabet

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq notched record high closes on Monday, lifted by Alphabet and other megacaps ahead of several earnings reports this week, while investors bet on potential trade deals to blunt economic damage from the Trump administration's global tariffs.

Google-parent Alphabet rallied ahead of its quarterly report on Wednesday. It and Tesla, also reporting on Wednesday, kick off earnings from the so-called "Magnificent Seven", and their results may set the tone for other heavyweight companies reporting in the next several days.

Apple and Amazon each gained and helped lift the S&P 500.

Verizon rallied after the telecommunications company boosted its annual profit forecast.

Analysts on average expected S&P 500 companies to report a 6.7 per cent increase in earnings for the second quarter, with Big Tech driving much of that gain, according to LSEG I/B/E/S.

"So far, companies that have reported have, in general, met or beat guidance from the prior quarter, and we haven't seen any degradation either in corporate profits or consumer spending," said Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.

With U.S. President Donald Trump's August 1 tariff deadline approaching, the S&P 500 is up about 8 per cent year to date, with investors betting the economic damage from tariffs will be less than feared.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Sunday he was confident the United States could secure a trade deal with the European Union, even as EU members explored possible countermeasures against the United States.

Trump has threatened 30 per cent tariffs on imports from Mexico and the EU, and sent letters to other trading partners, including Canada, Japan and Brazil, setting tariffs ranging from 20 per cent to 50 per cent.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 9.63 points, or 0.15 per cent, to end at 6,306.42 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 82.99 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 20,978.64. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.08 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 44,339.11.

Investors focused on how tariff uncertainty is impacting the U.S. economy will scrutinize jobless claims data and the July business activity report, expected on Thursday.

They will also watch a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday for clues about when the Fed might cut interest rates, especially after mixed inflation signals last week.

Traders have largely ruled out a July rate cut, and they now see a greater than 50 per cent chance the Fed will cut by its September meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.