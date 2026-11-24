Nov 24 : Elon Musk's two public companies have appointed five directors, three from Tesla and two from SpaceX, to guide two special committees handling merger negotiations, The Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Those directors are Roelof Botha and Randy Glein from SpaceX and Robyn Denholm, Kathleen Wilson-Thompson and Jack Hartung from Tesla, the report said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. SpaceX and Tesla did no immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.