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SpaceX, Tesla merger talks progress, Bloomberg News reports
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Business

SpaceX, Tesla merger talks progress, Bloomberg News reports

SpaceX, Tesla merger talks progress, Bloomberg News reports

Founder, CEO, Chairman, and Chief Engineer of SpaceX, Elon Musk, speaks via videolink on the day of SpaceX's initial public offering (IPO) at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City, U.S., June 12, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

13 Nov 2026 04:42AM (Updated: 13 Nov 2026 04:46AM)
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Nov 12 : SpaceX and Tesla are progressing in their merger negotiations and a deal could be announced as early as December, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Elon Musk-led companies have also discussed a scenario in which the announcement slips into early 2027, the report said.

SpaceX and Tesla could not be immediately reached for comment on the report.

The proposed merger, which Musk last month called a "good idea", would unify his AI, robotics, EV and aerospace ambitions under a single corporate roof.

Source: Reuters
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