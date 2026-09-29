Spotify, Anthropic's Claude down for some US users, Downdetector shows

Sept 29 : Spotify and Anthropic's Claude were down for thousands of U.S. users on Tuesday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 17,000 U.S. users reported issues with Spotify as of 10:12 a.m. ET, while more than 11,000 users reported issues with Claude, according to Downdetector.

Spotify said on X it was aware of "some issues" and was investigating, while Anthropic said it was probing "elevated error rates" across Claude services.

Spotify and Anthropic did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.