Spotify founder Ek to step down as CEO to focus on long-term strategy

Spotify founder-CEO Daniel Ek will step down to become executive chairman in January, the Swedish streaming company said on Tuesday (Sep 30) as it named longtime executives Gustav Soderstrom and Alex Norstrom as co-CEOs.

The leadership change comes as Spotify expands into podcasts and audiobooks amid questions over how it will balance growth and profitability. Its shares slipped about 2.5 per cent in premarket trading after gaining 63 per cent this year.

As executive chairman, Ek will focus on capital allocation and long-term strategy in what the company called a European-style chairman role.

He is one of Europe's most prominent tech entrepreneurs, having built Spotify into a rare global consumer technology leader from the region.

The billionaire said he will continue to steer the company's strategy. "I will be more involved than a typical US chairman. So think of it a little bit like moving from a player to a coach," said Ek, who has been on the company's board since 2008.

Spotify remains the clear market leader with nearly 700 million monthly users and more than 100 million tracks, far ahead of Apple Music's roughly 90 million subscribers.

But it faces competition from YouTube Music's vast video-integrated catalogue and Amazon Music's Prime-linked offerings, which give rivals distinct advantages in certain markets.

Despite Spotify's dominance, pressure on profit margins has persisted as artists push for higher payouts and the ad-supported tier expands.

"Naturally, there will be some disruption given the change and the significant achievements under Ek's stewardship, which have been remarkable," said PP Foresight analyst Paolo Pescatore.

Global revenue from recorded music rose 4.8 per cent to US$29.6 billion in 2024. Streaming exceeded US$20 billion for the first time and subscription streaming accounted for more than half of it, according to IFPI's Global Music Report.