Spotify to raise premium subscription price in select markets from September

Spotify said on Monday (Aug 4) it would increase the monthly price of its premium individual subscription in select markets from September, as the Swedish streaming giant looks to improve margins.

The subscription price will rise to €11.99 (US$13.86) per month from €10.99 in markets including South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region.

Over the next month, subscribers will receive an email explaining the price increase.

Shares of Spotify rose about 3 per cent in premarket trading. They have risen about 40 per cent so far this year.

Last month, the company forecast its quarterly profit below analysts' estimates, as higher taxes related to employee salaries outweighed music streaming demand.