Spotify targets 2027 launch for AI remix service, FT reports

Oct 30 : Spotify aims to launch an AI-powered music remix service in the first quarter of 2027, targeting a potential unveiling around the Grammy Awards in February, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the plans.

The Swedish audio-streaming giant is considering charging subscribers an additional $4 to $5 a month for the service, according to the FT report.Spotify did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Here are a few more details:

• The service would let paying subscribers use AI to create their own versions of songs, such as transforming a folk song into a dance track or making one artist appear to cover another's music, the FT report said

• Under Spotify's plan, royalties from fan-created remixes would flow back to original artists, and plays would count towards the original songs in Spotify's charts, the newspaper said

• Spotify has struck licensing deals with Universal Music Group, independent label group Merlin and French music company Believe for the remix feature, the FT said

• The company is still negotiating with Sony Music and Warner Music to implement the feature, according to the FT report