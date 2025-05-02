Spotify's US app update with purchase links gets Apple approval

Spotify said on Friday its U.S. app update has secured Apple's approval to show pricing information and external payment links, days after a judge barred the iPhone maker from charging commission on off-app purchases.

Shares of Spotify, founded in 2006 in Stockholm, were up more than 6 per cent in morning trading.

The Swedish streaming giant, along with several other tech firms, had been at loggerheads with Apple over its App Store policies, which required developers to pay a commission on in-app purchases, including subscriptions.

"After nearly a decade, this will finally allow us to freely show clear pricing information and links to purchase, fostering transparency and choice for U.S. consumers," Spotify spokesperson Jeanne Moran said in an email.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

"It appears to be a material win for Spotify," Pivotal Research Group analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak said.

The move could level the pricing field with rival service Apple Music, as Spotify had to cover the costs of paying Apple in their U.S. pricing, he said.

Spotify had submitted the app update on Thursday, after U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said the company failed to comply with her prior order imposed in an antitrust lawsuit by "Fortnite" maker Epic Games.

Cupertino, California-based Apple said it will comply with the court's order, but disagrees with the decision and will appeal.

In February, Spotify reported its first annual profit, benefiting from strong user growth, price hikes and cost cuts.