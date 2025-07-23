Sri Lanka central bank holds rates on tariff uncertainty

COLOMBO :Sri Lanka's central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady at 7.75 per cent on Wednesday, pausing after May's surprise cut, to monitor the impact of U.S. tariffs on its economy and the transmission of earlier easing.

The decision was widely expected, with most analysts in a Reuters poll predicting a hold amid stable inflation and a steady economic recovery.

"The Board is of the view that the current monetary policy stance will help steer inflation towards the target of 5 per cent in the period ahead while supporting growth," the Central Bank of Sri Lanka said in a statement.

Supported by a $2.9 billion programme from the International Monetary Fund, the island nation is gradually recovering from its worst financial crisis in decades, triggered by a record dollar shortage three years ago.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) had trimmed its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points in May in a surprise move to support growth. The economy expanded 5 per cent in 2024, and the central bank expects growth to remain between 4 per cent and 5 per cent this year.

Ten of 13 analysts and economists polled by Reuters had expected the CBSL to hold rates steady at its July meeting, citing benign inflation, stable growth, and uncertainty over U.S. trade policy.

The United States initially imposed 44 per cent tariffs on Sri Lankan goods but lowered them to 30 per cent earlier this month.

Colombo resumed talks with Washington last week in a bid to reduce the duties further before they take effect on August 1.

Apparel, Sri Lanka's second-largest foreign exchange earner, is particularly exposed — the sector exports 40 per cent of its output to the U.S. and brought in $4.8 billion last year. It employs around 300,000 people, most of them women.