Sri Lanka 'welcomes' investment opportunities from Adani, says official
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

11 Mar 2025 03:11PM
COLOMBO : Sri Lanka has not changed its stance on doing business with India's Adani Group and welcomes investment opportunities from the conglomerate, the country's cabinet spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Gautam Adani, the chairman of the ports to power business group, and top executives of Adani Green were indicted by U.S. prosecutors last year for their alleged role in a $265 million scheme to bribe Indian officials to secure solar power deals.

Adani and the executives have denied any wrongdoing.

Sri Lanka, however, had said it was "unconcerned" by the group's dealings with other countries.

"But Sri Lanka remains firm on negotiating purchasing costs of power generated from the wind power projects," the cabinet spokesperson said, referring to the two proposed wind power projects Adani has withdrawn from.

Source: Reuters
