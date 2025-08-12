Stablecoin issuer Circle tops revenue estimate in first quarterly result since IPO

Stablecoin giant Circle surpassed expectations for second-quarter revenue in its maiden quarterly results since going public, sending its shares up 5 per cent on Tuesday.

Higher circulation of its USDC stablecoin and stronger subscription services helped the New York-based company cement a rally that has pushed its stock to more than five times its initial public offering price.

Stablecoins, which are digital tokens backed by low-risk assets such as the U.S. dollar or Treasuries, have drawn increasing investor attention, especially since the Genius Act was passed last month.

The momentum has helped companies such as Circle, which issues USDC - the second-biggest stablecoin by market value after Tether.

After "our IPO and the Genius Act, we're seeing an acceleration of interest, with major institutions all leaning in," Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Fox-Geen said in an interview.

USDC in circulation grew 90 per cent as of June 30, compared to a year earlier. Circle expects it to grow at a compounded annual rate of 40 per cent through the years.

The token was also being used for cross-border transactions, including remittances both between individuals and businesses, CEO Jeremy Allaire said.

The company's revenue and reserve income grew 53 per cent year-over-year to $658 million, thanks to a jump in the interest it earns from the cash and short-term investments backing its USDC stablecoins. Revenue from subscription and services also rose, Circle said.

Analysts were expecting revenues of $644.7 million, according to estimates compiled by LSEG.

The company's net loss was $482 million, primarily due to two non-cash charges related to its IPO, including costs for employee stock awards that vested when the company went public and a higher valuation of its convertible debt following a rise in its share price.

'PILLAR OF STABLECOINS'

Circle on Tuesday also said it will roll out Arc, a public blockchain designed specifically for stablecoin transactions, this fall as it pushes to build the technological infrastructure for digital payments.

"They're really trying to become the pillar of stablecoins in the U.S.," said David Bartosiak, stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research.

"Circle can use what they have already done to establish themselves as a trusted mover."

However, the company was currently not looking to strike many deals, even as the massive jump in its stock price has given it the ability to do so, CEO Allaire said.

"We're careful and deliberate. I don't think our strategy here is to go try and do big, complex acquisitions to throw additional business lines."