Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

StanChart sets $1.5 billion buyback after 18% rise in annual profit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

StanChart sets $1.5 billion buyback after 18% rise in annual profit

StanChart sets $1.5 billion buyback after 18% rise in annual profit

FILE PHOTO: The Standard Chartered bank logo is seen at their headquarters in London, Britain, July 26, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

21 Feb 2025 12:31PM (Updated: 21 Feb 2025 12:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : Standard Chartered announced on Friday a $1.5 billion share buyback and a higher earnings target, after reporting its annual profit rose 18 per cent on the back of record growth in its wealth business and strong markets performance.

The London-based bank reported pretax profit for 2024 of $6 billion, up from $5.1 billion the year before and slightly below the $6.2 billion average of analysts' forecasts as compiled by the bank.

StanChart also announced a final interim dividend of 28 cents per share.

The bank upgraded its 2026 return on tangible equity (RoTE) target to "approaching 13 per cent" from the 12 per cent estimated earlier.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement