Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Standard Chartered launches exclusive investment club for ultra-wealthy clients
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Standard Chartered launches exclusive investment club for ultra-wealthy clients

Standard Chartered launches exclusive investment club for ultra-wealthy clients

FILE PHOTO: A view of Standard Chartered bank in Singapore, May 3, 2023. REUTERS/Caroline Chia/File Photo

11 Mar 2025 09:52AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Standard Chartered said on Tuesday that its global private banking unit had launched an investment platform specifically tailored for its ultra-high-net-worth clientele.

The Private Markets Co-Investment Club (CIC) is designed to cater to increasing demand from these high-end investors for efficient, institutional-grade private market portfolios, the global bank said.

StanChart said the club aims to provide its members with benefits such as institutional-grade due diligence, and facilitated execution and transaction support.

"Ultra-high-net-worth individuals are increasingly looking beyond traditional investment solutions to access the private markets," said Raymond Ang, global head of private bank and affluent clients at Standard Chartered.

For the launch, Standard Chartered partnered with private investment house Ardian.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement