Starlab developer Voyager seeks $1.6 billion valuation in US IPO

Voyager Technologies said on Monday it was targeting a valuation of $1.6 billion in its U.S. listing, as the defense and space tech company looks to capitalize on a spending boost for the sector under the Trump administration.

Companies are finding renewed opportunities to list shares on U.S. exchanges after the IPO market recovery was delayed by policy uncertainties linked to President Donald Trump's trade policies.

Voyager's filing comes after digital banking startup Chime and stablecoin giant Circle also reignited their plans to go public in recent weeks.

The Denver, Colorado–based company plans to sell 11 million shares and would raise $319 million if priced at the top of its proposed $26 to $29 range.

The U.S. government is expected to boost spending on defense and space projects, with policymakers predicting Trump would push ahead with a race to the moon and possibly Mars, bolstered by his friendship with SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

Last month, Trump selected a design for his $175 billion Golden dome missile defense shield, which aims to create a network of satellites to detect, track and potentially intercept incoming missiles.

Founded in 2019, Voyager has completed more than 2,000 missions from about 35 nations, according to its website.

The company is also developing Starlab, a potential commercial successor to the International Space Station, via a joint venture with Airbus, Mitsubishi, and Palantir.

The company reported $34.5 million in net sales for the quarter ended March 31, up 14.2 per cent from the previous year. Losses attributable to Voyager, however, nearly doubled to $26.9 million in the period.

Voyager's shares will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "VOYG".

Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters on the listing.