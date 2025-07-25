Starlink says it is experiencing network outage

Starlink is experiencing a network outage, Elon Musk's SpaceX-owned satellite internet company said on Thursday, with Downdetector showing that the service was down for thousands of users.

"Starlink is currently in a network outage and we are actively implementing a solution," it said in a post on X.

The service will be restored soon, Musk said on X. "SpaceX will remedy root cause to ensure it doesn't happen again."

The service appeared to have experienced a "total outage" beginning around 3:13 p.m., according to Doug Madory, an expert at the internet analysis firm Kentik.

The outage is global and Starlink is not carrying any traffic right now, Madory told Reuters.

He said such a sweeping interruption in service was unusual. "They haven't had one like this in a long time."

There were 25,767 incidents of people reporting issues with the service as of 4.18 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.