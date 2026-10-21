State Bank of India reports cyberattack involving customer records

Oct 21 : State Bank of India on Wednesday reported a cyberattack where 3,897 customer records containing personally identifiable information were disclosed on the dark web.
Source: Reuters
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Oct 21 : State Bank of India on Wednesday reported a cyberattack where 3,897 customer records containing personally identifiable information were disclosed on the dark web.
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