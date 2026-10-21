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State Bank of India reports cyberattack involving customer records
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State Bank of India reports cyberattack involving customer records

State Bank of India reports cyberattack involving customer records

The logo of State Bank of India (SBI) is seen on the facade of its headquarters in Mumbai, India, April 12, 2023. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

21 Oct 2026 11:36AM
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Oct 21 : State Bank of India on Wednesday reported a cyberattack where 3,897 customer records containing personally identifiable information were disclosed on the dark web.

Source: Reuters
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