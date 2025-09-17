Stellantis to recall nearly 164,000 US vehicles over risk of detached door trim pieces

Stellantis is recalling nearly 164,000 Jeep vehicles in the U.S. due to issues causing a possible detachment of the trim on the driver and passenger doors, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday.

The recall covers certain Chrysler Jeep Wagoneer and Jeep Grand Wagoneer vehicles made between 2022 and 2025, the auto safety regulator said, adding that dealers will inspect and replace the door trim, as necessary, free of charge.

Earlier in September, the NHTSA said Stellantis was recalling about 92,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles in the U.S. due to a software error within the hybrid control processor that could cause a loss of drive power.

Last week, the regulator opened a probe into about 287,000 Chrysler Pacifica minivans from the 2017-2018 model years over potential issues with their electric power steering.