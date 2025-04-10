Logo
Business

STMicro independent board members block appointment of Italy's Sala
STMicro independent board members block appointment of Italy's Sala

FILE PHOTO: The logo of electronics and semiconductors manufacturer STMIcroelectronics is seen outside a company building in Montrouge, near Paris, France, July 12, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

10 Apr 2025 01:43AM
Three independent members of STMicroelectronics' supervisory board blocked the appointment of Italian Marcello Sala to the Franco-Italian chipmaker's board, vetoing support from French members, its chairman said on Wednesday.

The independent members collectively hold a veto right, Nicolas Dufourcq said in a statement sent to Reuters.

"We must respect the decision of the board members not designated by STMicro," he said.

Italy proposed the nomination of Sala, head of an economy ministry department that manages state-run firms and asset disposals

Italian and French governments own a combined 27.5 per cent share in STMicroelectronics through a holding company.

A close aide to Italy's Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, Sala has played a key role in helping the government deal with some of its most delicate corporate issues.

Source: Reuters
