STMicro sees Q4 sales growth, trims capex plan

STMicroelectronics, on Thursday said that it expected sales to rise in the fourth quarter compared with the current quarter, showing evidence of a sustained recovery after a multi-year downturn in its main markets.

One of Europe's largest chipmakers, whose clients include Tesla and Apple, sees fourth quarter revenue reaching $3.28 billion, up from the $3,19 billion it reported this quarter.

Analysts polled by LSEG expected fourth quarter revenue at $3.34 billion, and $3.12 billion in the third quarter.

"Our strategic priorities remain clear: accelerating innovation; executing our company-wide program to reshape our manufacturing footprint" STMicroelectronics' Chief Executive Jean-Marc Chery said in a statement.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Chipmakers exposed to the struggling automotive, industrial, and consumer chip markets such as STMicro, Texas Instruments, or NXP have faced a multi-year long sales slump since the pandemic's end, hit by low demand, high inventories, and geopolitical disruptions.

Analysts had raised concerns after U.S.' Texas Instruments forecast a dour fourth quarter on Wednesday, with sales falling more than expected.

The Franco-Italian firm also trimmed its capital expenditure plans for the year of 2025, citing current market conditions as a reason.

STMicro's capex plan is now slightly below $2 billion, from a range of 2$ to $2.3 previously.

The firm also said its cost-cutting plan "remains on schedule" after it faced opposition in Italy over its implementation.