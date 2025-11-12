STMicroelectronics CEO sees first-quarter revenue at usual levels

STMicroelectronics' Chief Executive Jean-Marc Chery said he expects 2026 to start at usual levels, noting that a weaker recovery than expected this year will not lead to the accumulation of inventory at its customers.

Speaking at a Morgan Stanley conference, Chery projected first-quarter revenue to decline 10 per cent to 11 per cent from the upcoming fourth quarter it forecast at $3.28 billion, while still marking about 20 per cent growth from a year earlier.

"Which is positive news confirming that we are almost free of material inventory correction," he said.

Analysts polled by LSEG expect revenue for the first quarter of 2026 at $2.98 billion, 10 per cent lower than the projected fourth quarter.

STMicroelectronics is slowly recovering from a long downturn in the automotive, industrial and personal electronics chip markets, hurt by a sustained buildup of inventory at its customers.

Its shares rose 1.4 per cent at 1113 GMT following the event.