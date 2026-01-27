Stocks climb for fourth session, yen strengthens against dollar as intervention eyed

NEW YORK, Jan 26 : Global stocks rose for a fourth straight session on Monday as investors braced for earnings from a host of U.S. megacaps while the yen strengthened against the dollar as investors remained on guard for any signs of intervention in the Japanese currency.

In addition, gold advanced to more than $5,100 an ounce for the first time, as a swath of geopolitical tensions continues to weigh on the U.S. dollar.

On Wall Street, U.S. stocks were higher in the early stages of trading, with the S&P 500 materials sector among the best performers, as the rise in gold helped lift names such as Freeport-McMoRan and Newmont Mining. The materials sector has the second-highest earnings growth rate of any sector in the first quarter at 24.4 per cent, according to LSEG data.

"As long as fiscal dominance, geopolitical fragmentation and central bank credibility remain in question, precious metals are likely to stay at the center of this perfect storm, not just as hedges, but as alternatives," said Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 236.97 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 49,340.05, the S&P 500 rose 37.38 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 6,952.99 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 123.77 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 23,625.02.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 7.27 points, or 0.70 per cent, to 1,044.82 and was on track for a fourth straight session of gains, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.36 per cent.

GOLD HITS RECORD HIGH

Spot gold rose 2.15 per cent to $5,089.92 an ounce after hitting a high of $5,110.50. It is up nearly 18 per cent for the month.

Markets are also expecting earnings this week from names such as Microsoft, Apple, Tesla and Meta Platforms while the Federal Reserve is scheduled to release its policy statement on Wednesday.

The central bank is widely expected to keep rates unchanged, according to CME's FedWatch Tool, while investors will monitor comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell for clues on the path of monetary policy.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.24 per cent to 96.99, with the euro up 0.42 per cent at $1.1876. Sterling strengthened 0.4 per cent to $1.3696.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar weakened 1.23 per cent to 153.80 after rising as much as 1.6 per cent, to hit its lowest since mid-November at 153.30 yen, after sharp spikes in the Japanese currency on Friday sparked speculation over potential intervention. The New York Federal Reserve conducted rate checks on Friday, sources told Reuters.

Top Japanese authorities said on Monday they have been in close coordination with the United States on foreign exchange, which would mark the first coordinated intervention between the two countries in 15 years.

"While a cautiously hawkish stance from the (Fed) this week, along with resilient data could offer some support to the USD, any potential intervention in the yen market may worsen the already weak flow picture for the dollar," analysts at Barclays said in a note.

While markets will eye comments from Powell in the wake of the Fed policy statement, the meeting will likely be overshadowed by a Trump administration criminal investigation into the central bank chief, an evolving effort to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook, and the coming nomination of a successor to take over for Powell in May.

The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year note fell 3.6 basis points to 4.203 per cent.

JAPAN'S FISCAL CHALLENGE

The yen has been under pressure since Sanae Takaichi took over as Japan's prime minister in October, in part due to concerns over Japan's government debt that stands at more than double its economic output. A historic rise in market interest rates has raised fears for Japan’s ability to service its debt, but Takaichi has said she will cut taxes as she campaigns for a snap election to be held on February 8.

BOJ money market data released on Monday suggested there had been no intervention on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump provided temporary relief to markets last week when he appeared to back down from threats to slap tariffs on European allies unless they let him take over Greenland.

However, with the prospect of more sanctions targeting Iran in the offing, geopolitics continues to have an impact on markets.

U.S. crude fell 0.49 per cent to $60.77 a barrel and Brent fell to $65.66 per barrel, down 0.33 per cent on the day after climbing more than 2 per cent in the previous session on output disruptions in U.S. crude-producing regions and tensions between the U.S. and Iran.