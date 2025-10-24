Stocks climb, US benchmark Treasury yields briefly fall after US inflation data

NEW YORK/PARIS :Major stock indexes rose, with U.S. stocks hitting record highs, and benchmark U.S. Treasury yields briefly fell on Friday as data showed U.S. inflation rose less than expected last month, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at its policy meeting next week.

Oil prices, which had risen 5 per cent Thursday after the U.S. sanctioned major Russian oil companies, gained further, while the U.S. dollar was flat.

The U.S. Consumer Price Index rose 0.3 per cent last month, slightly less than the expected 0.4 per cent, after climbing 0.4 per cent in August.

"Today’s inflation data shows that we're not in a crisis like 2022. Prices are growing, but at a controlled pace. That’s good news if you’re hoping the Fed will continue to cut interest rates," said Callie Cox, chief market strategist at Ritholtz Wealth Management in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The Fed is expected to reduce rates two more times this year, with a quarter-percentage-point cut baked in for the October 28-29 meeting, according to LSEG calculations using rate futures.

The Canadian dollar saw limited impact from U.S. President Donald Trump saying on social media that he was ending all trade negotiations with Canada. The Canadian dollar was last down 0.28 per cent versus the greenback at C$1.4 per dollar.

Adding to optimism on Wall Street, shares of Intel were up 1.3 per cent after its results late Thursday beat expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 346.77 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 47,081.38, the S&P 500 rose 52.67 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 6,791.01, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 251.42 points, or 1.10 per cent, to 23,193.53.

Five of the so-called "Magnificent Seven" U.S. companies at the center of the artificial intelligence boom, including Apple and Microsoft, are due to report earnings next week. U.S. stock markets have surged this year, and some analysts see signs of a bubble.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 6.22 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 1,001.31.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.1 per cent.

The U.S. dollar was nearly flat Friday, after a dip that followed the U.S. inflation data.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro,rose 0.03 per cent to 98.97, with the euro up 0.07 per cent at $1.1625. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar strengthened 0.15 per cent to 152.81.

Euro zone business activity unexpectedly grew at a faster pace in October, data showed. Euro zone government bond yields rose.

U.S. Treasury yields were narrowly mixed on Friday, with the 10-year yield briefly easing after the CPI data.

The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes was last up 0.2 basis points at 3.991 per cent, from 3.989 per cent late on Thursday. The 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations for the Fed, was down 1.5 basis points at 3.467 per cent, from 3.482 per cent late on Thursday.

U.S. crude rose 0.73 per cent to $62.24 a barrel and Brent rose to $66.52 per barrel, up 0.8 per cent on the day.

Spot gold fell 0.03 per cent to $4,123.69 an ounce.