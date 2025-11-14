Stocks crumble as hopes fade for imminent Fed rate cut

SYDNEY :Asian shares tumbled on Friday, joining a global selloff as hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials doused hopes for a U.S. rate cut next month, while a still-messy data calendar added to the angst.

MSCI's broadest gauge of Asian shares outside of Japan slid 1.1 per cent after stocks on Wall Street snapped a four-day winning streak overnight, racking up their biggest one-day fall in a month.

Treasuries retreated as investors scaled back expectations of a rate cut from the Fed in December to just 51 per cent, down from 63 per cent a day earlier.

"The fall in U.S. shares reflected reduced expectations for a Fed rate cut next month – it's now around 50/50 based on money market pricing – following hawkish comments by some Fed officials along with ongoing concerns about tech/AI valuations," said Shane Oliver, chief economist and head of investment strategy at AMP in Sydney.

"Shares remain vulnerable to a correction after a strong run-up this year and with stretched valuations for tech stocks, but with seasonal tailwinds now kicking in, the fallback in U.S. shares could just be a test of last week's low."

U.S. S&P 500 e-mini futures edged up 0.1 per cent in Asian trade as some investors stepped in to buy the dip.

The dollar failed to get a lift on higher yields, losing ground to the likes of the yen and Swiss franc, as investor confidence across the region crumbled.

Japan's Nikkei fell 1.5 per cent, Australia's resources-heavy shares slid 1.4 per cent, while South Korea tumbled as much as 2.8 per cent.

Chinese shares eased 0.7 per cent after the release of monthly activity figures which showed industrial production and retail sales slowing in October, missing analyst estimates and snuffing out a short-lived rally in equity markets.

"The drawdown seen across assets was pronounced, and looking across the suite of investible markets there were few places to hide," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.

"With the U.S. government open for business, traders now await the Bureau of Labor Statistics schedule for key economic data," Weston said. "So far, positioning has been set largely on Tier 2 data, and that will need to be reconciled against the headline data that truly drives the Fed’s decision-making process."

The White House, however, dashed hopes for a clearer view of the U.S. economy any time soon, saying the U.S. unemployment data for October may never be available. Adding to the downbeat mood and pointing to worries about high inflation, a growing number of Fed officials overnight signaled caution about further rate cuts.

Alberto Musalem, who runs the St. Louis Fed Bank, said there was limited room to ease further without becoming overly accommodative, while Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack said interest rate policy should remain restrictive in order to put downward pressure on inflation.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari told Bloomberg that he opposed a rate cut last month and is on the fence about December.

Treasuries extended declines as investors pulled back bets for a Fed cut next month. Two-year Treasury yields held at 3.591 per cent, having risen 3 basis points overnight, while the 10-year yield rose 0.8 basis point to 4.1173 per cent, after gaining 3 bps overnight.

The rise in yields, however, failed to support the U.S. dollar, which slipped 0.1 per cent against its major peers to 99.191, close to the lowest level in two weeks.

The yen got some much-needed respite and last traded at 154.55 per dollar, after hitting the weakest level in nine months on Wednesday. The Swiss franc stabilised after an earlier jump of 0.6 per cent against the dollar.

Sterling, however, lost 0.3 per cent to $1.31485 on Friday after the Financial Times reported Prime Minister Keir Starmer and finance minister Rachel Reeves have ditched their manifesto-busting plan to increase income tax rates.

Oil prices rose in early trade but were set for the third straight week of declines. Brent crude futures gained 1.6 per cent to $64.07, turning positive for the week.

Spot gold prices rose 0.6 per cent to $4,196.19 per ounce, having lost 0.6 per cent overnight to snap a four-day winning streak. However, the yellow metal remains far from its record top of $4,381.