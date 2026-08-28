Stocks fall while dollar, bond yields rise as Warsh prompts rate hike bets

NEW YORK/LONDON Aug 28 : MSCI's global equities gauge fell in a choppy session on Friday, while short-dated U.S. Treasury yields climbed with the dollar as traders added to bets for an interest rate hike after a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh.

Warsh said, at the Fed's annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, that the U.S. central bank will "have work to do" if policymakers are not confident that underlying inflation is returning to its 2 per cent target, in remarks that acknowledged financial conditions do not appear restrictive.

After the comments, bets that rates would be raised at the September meeting rose to a 55.7 per cent probability from 35.4 per cent on Thursday, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. Three Fed officials have already warned about sticky inflation, but Warsh had previously resisted giving forward guidance on the path of interest rates.

"He had to come out and say something about the policy outlook, reiterating the Fed's intent to control inflation, reinforcing the Fed's inflation-fighting credentials," said Gary Schlossberg, global strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

"He threw a lot of dots out there and when you connect them, in effect, that's what he was saying. Unless inflation rolls over, and we don't expect it to. If anything, the pressure may build a bit over the next 6 to 8 months. He didn't come right out and say it, but all the ingredients seem to be there at this point for at least one rate increase, if not more, going forward."

Among Wall Street indexes, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 9.45 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 53,559.99; the S&P 500 fell 19.23 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 7,711.76 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 138.93 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 26,402.42.

The Russell 2000 index underperformed with a 1.4 per cent loss on the day along with the technology sector.

Philip Straehl, chief investment officer at Morningstar Wealth, noted that smaller companies and technology stocks are more sensitive to rising interest rates.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 1.54 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 1,153.16.

Earlier, the pan-European STOXX 600 index finished up 0.51 per cent.

In the bond market, the 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with Fed interest rate expectations, rose 12.79 basis points to 4.36 per cent, from 4.232 per cent late on Thursday.

"What was viewed as hawkish is the acknowledgement that inflation remains a concern and that he views the interest rate channel as the way of addressing inflation concerns," said Morningstar's Straehl, adding that it was being "baked into market expectations at the short end."

The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes rose 5.6 basis points to 4.728 per cent, while the 30-year bond yield rose 2.19 basis points to 5.2129 per cent.

In foreign exchange markets, the dollar jumped against other major currencies and was on track for its biggest daily climb in 2-1/2 months on the prospect of rising rates.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, rose 0.61 per cent to 99.71, with the euro down 0.61 per cent at $1.158.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar strengthened 0.45 per cent to 160.11.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin fell 3.34 per cent to $77,413.77.

Meanwhile, oil prices settled slightly lower on the day and marked their first weekly decline in three weeks as traders evaluated Warsh's speech along with rumors of a possible agreement on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. crude settled down 0.16 per cent, or 13 cents, at $83.40 a barrel and Brent settled at $89.31 per barrel, down 0.43 per cent, or 39 cents, on the day.

In precious metals, spot gold fell 3.19 per cent to $4,454.52 an ounce while spot silver fell 4.3 per cent to $66.28 an ounce.