Stocks rally, US Treasury yields advance on hopes for a US government reopening

NEW YORK/LONDON :MSCI's global equities index rallied more than 1 per cent on Monday while government bond yields rose on bets that the record-long U.S. government shutdown will soon end and enable official data releases to resume, providing more clarity on the state of the economy.

The U.S. Senate moved forward on Sunday on a measure to end the shutdown, now in its 41st day, which has sidelined federal workers, delayed food aid, snarled air travel and paused the release of government economic data. Earlier that day, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said in an interview that fourth-quarter gross domestic product could be negative if the shutdown continued.

If the Senate passes the bill, which would fund the government until Jan. 30 and include a package of three full-year appropriations bills, it must then be approved by the House of Representatives and sent to President Donald Trump, a process that could take several days.

The S&P 500 closed slightly higher on Friday on signs of progress in Washington. It had declined earlier in the day following a report that U.S. consumer sentiment slumped to a nearly 3-1/2-year low on worries about the economic fallout.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"There's an increased willingness to take on additional risk because there's a possibility the government could reopen some time this week," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut. "Right now it's a bit of a relief rally."

Pavlik said investors have been concerned by anecdotal evidence of "people staying home and not spending as much" and are anxious for the resumption of official economic reports for "hard evidence."

"We've had this void for so long that it felt like it was starting to really weigh on investors' minds and people were focusing more and more on valuations," he said.

As of 2:42 p.m. on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 362.79 points, or 0.77 per cent, to 47,349.89, the S&P 500 climbed 100.99 points, or 1.50 per cent, to 6,829.79 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 520.79 points, or 2.26 per cent, to 23,525.33.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 13.73 points, or 1.39 per cent, to 1,005.05, which would be its biggest one-day percentage gain since June. Earlier, the pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 1.42 per cent.

While last week's non-government data stoked worries about a weakening U.S. labor market, a slew of Federal Reserve officials reiterated their preference for going slow on further rate cuts.

Traders are pricing in a roughly 62 per cent probability that the central bank will cut rates by 25 basis points next month, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Fed Governor Stephen Miran said Monday a 50 basis point rate cut would be appropriate for December, noting that inflation is falling while the unemployment rate is drifting higher.

But St. Louis Federal Reserve President Alberto Musalem said that with inflation closer to 3 per cent than the Fed's 2 per cent goal, the economy resilient, financial conditions accommodative and monetary policy close to neutral, the Fed should "tread with caution" on any further interest rate cuts.

U.S. Treasury prices fell, driving yields up as investors favored riskier assets on optimism about an end to the government shutdown.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year note yield rose 1.5 basis points to 4.108 per cent, from 4.093 per cent late on Friday. The 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations for the Fed, rose 3.2 basis points to 3.589 per cent, from 3.557 per cent late on Friday.

Risk-sensitive currencies including the Australian dollar rose, while safe havens dipped against the U.S. currency, as risk sentiment was boosted by signs the U.S. government is closer to reopening.

The Australian dollar strengthened 0.71 per cent versus the greenback to $0.6538 and New Zealand's kiwi firmed 0.34 per cent versus the greenback to $0.5645. The Mexican peso rose 0.48 per cent versus the dollar at 18.379.

But against the Japanese yen, the dollar strengthened 0.39 per cent to 154 and the euro down 0.03 per cent at $1.1561.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin gained 1.31 per cent to $105,873.42.

Safe-haven gold hit its highest level in more than two weeks as investors bet on rate cuts after signs of economic softening last week while and a weaker dollar lent support.

Spot gold rose 2.86 per cent to $4,113.09 an ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 2.72 per cent to $4,108.20 an ounce.

Oil prices settled higher on Monday after swinging between gains and losses during the session as analysts stuck to predictions that rising supply will outweigh demand in the months ahead, while hopes for a U.S. government reopening raised investors' risk appetites.

U.S. crude settled up 0.64 per cent, or 38 cents at $60.13 per barrel and Brent settled at $64.06 a barrel, up 0.68 per cent, or 43 cents.