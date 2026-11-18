NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 18 : A gauge of global stocks fell in choppy trading on Wednesday after Nvidia's quarterly results and ahead of Anthropic's market debut, while the dollar's strength also weighed on sentiment.

The dollar strengthened to a fresh 19-month high after US Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller told CNBC the central bank needs to either approve a half-point interest rate hike at its December meeting or communicate a faster pace of hikes in 2027.

Mining stocks dragged European shares lower, while Nvidia's results initially helped Asian shares, with Korea's Kospi up 2 per cent overnight. But the Nvidia rally fizzled and the stock was down 2.4 per cent after rising as much as 2.7 per cent.

Nvidia's board dismissed the idea of rehiring former CEO Jensen Huang, who resigned last week. The company forecast sales ahead of Wall Street targets on Tuesday.

"The central question Nvidia faces is not related to this earnings report ... it's more about what the company may look like in 3-5 years without a visionary leader like Jensen and as competition from other chipmakers takes shape," said Jay Peters, portfolio manager at NewEdge Wealth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.84 per cent to 50,334.82, the S&P 500 eased 0.07 per cent to 7,335.43 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.46 per cent to 24,439.22.

MSCI's gauge of global stocks fell 0.34 per cent to 1,075.82 and the pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 1.03 per cent. Emerging market stocks eased 0.13 per cent and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.28 per cent.

The next health check on the AI industry will come as Anthropic prepares to price its shares on Wednesday ahead of its market debut.

DOLLAR UP, OIL DOWN

In currencies, the dollar strengthened as Waller's comments and recent economic data cemented expectations for an interest rate hike next month.

"The Federal Reserve seems at the moment to be very determined to hike interest rates and maybe even aggressively do so," said Juan Perez, senior director of trading at Monex USA in Washington. "That's the belief right now that's carrying the US dollar."

The dollar index rose 0.19 per cent to 103.81, with the euro down 0.24 per cent at $1.0971.

In commodities markets, crude prices fell after US crude and fuel inventories rose more than expected, adding to expectations of a supply surplus.

US crude fell 4.39 per cent to $82.23 a barrel and Brent dropped to $90.93 per barrel, down 2.37 per cent.

Spot gold fell 2.86 per cent to $3,739.66 an ounce and spot silver lost 4.72 per cent to $45.16 an ounce. Copper declined 4.69 per cent to $12,606.00 a ton.

US Treasury yields were slightly lower as oil prices dropped, dragging inflation expectations lower.

The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes fell 3.87 basis points to 5.064 per cent from 5.103 per cent late on Tuesday, while the 30-year bond yield fell 4.49 basis points to 5.414 per cent from 5.459 per cent.