Super Micro Computer gets extension to file delayed annual report

Super Micro Computer said on Friday it has received an extension from the Nasdaq till Feb. 25 to file its delayed annual and quarterly reports, sending the AI server maker's shares up 5 per cent in extended trading.

Last month, Super Micro named BDO USA as its auditor and submitted a compliance plan to the stock exchange to file its annual and quarterly reports, after its listing came under threat when it failed to file its annual report in August.

The company in August cited a need to assess "its internal controls over financial reporting" for the delay, a day after Hindenburg Research disclosed a short position.

Super Micro said on Friday it expects to file all its required reports by Feb. 25, in order for the stock to remain listed on the Nasdaq.

The company's AI servers with liquid cooling technology have been seeing strong demand from enterprises looking for hardware capable of powering artificial intelligence applications.

Super Micro on Monday began a search for a new finance chief based on recommendations made by a special committee formed to look into its accounting practices.