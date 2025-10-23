Super Micro cuts first-quarter revenue forecast on delivery delays

Super Micro Computer trimmed its first-quarter revenue forecast on Thursday, citing a shift in customer delivery schedules for large artificial intelligence deals.

Shares of the company were down nearly 3 per cent in morning trading. The stock has risen about 72 per cent so far this year.

The AI server maker said it now expects first-quarter revenue for fiscal year 2026 to be $5 billion, compared with its earlier forecast of between $6 billion and $7 billion.

Analysts were expecting $6.52 billion revenue for the quarter ended September 30, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Super Micro, however, reiterated its fiscal year 2026 revenue forecast of at least $33 billion, driven by what it described as "robust demand" for its AI solutions.

The company said it has secured new business of more than $12 billion with delivery requested in the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

Insatiable demand for servers that provide the computing power needed to run services such as ChatGPT has turned companies such as Super Micro and Dell into big winners of the generative AI boom.

Major tech companies, including Alphabet, Amazon.com, Meta, Microsoft and CoreWeave, are on track to spend $400 billion on AI infrastructure this year, according to Morgan Stanley estimates.

In August, Super Micro reported weakness in internal control over its financial reporting. The company disclosed in a regulatory filing that unresolved issues could "adversely affect" its ability to report results of operations in a timely and accurate manner.