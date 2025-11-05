Super Micro misses quarterly estimates on delivery delays

Super Micro Computer missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit and revenue on Tuesday, hit by a shift in delivery schedules for large artificial intelligence deals, sending the server maker's shares down more than 8 per cent in extended trading.

The company had warned that "design win upgrades" had pushed some expected first-quarter revenue to the second.

Nearly $1.5 billion in revenue shifted from the September quarter to the December quarter due to last-minute configuration upgrades by a high-volume customer, CEO Charles Liang said on a post-earnings call with analysts.

"These shifts were largely caused by the complexity of these new graphics processing unit (GPU) racks, which require intricate integration, testing, and validation — making them more time-consuming to source and build," Liang added.

Investors are watching for updates on production capacity and component availability, given surging lead times for GPUs and cooling modules, as Super Micro's growth continues to hinge on data center demand, said Gadjo Sevilla, senior analyst for technology and AI at eMarketer.

Super Micro's collaboration with Nvidia allows it to be among the first to market with systems built around new chip architecture, with its fully-integrated systems featuring the AI giant's latest GPUs being critical to its success.

The company had more than $13 billion in orders for the Nvidia Blackwell Ultra-based GB300 product line, it said on Tuesday.

Super Micro posted first-quarter revenue of $5 billion, missing analysts' average estimate of $6 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Its adjusted earnings of 35 cents per share fell short of estimates of 40 cents.

The company expects demand to remain robust for the remainder of fiscal 2026, with AI GPU platforms continuing to be the growth driver.

Super Micro forecast second-quarter revenue in the range of $10 billion to $11 billion, above analysts' average estimate of $7.83 billion.

It also raised its annual revenue forecast to $36 billion, from its earlier projection of $33 billion.