Super Micro's quarterly results underwhelm, shares fall

Super Micro missed Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue and profit on Tuesday, as the company battles larger server makers for high-performance computers used to train artificial-intelligence models.

Shares of the San Jose, California-based firm slumped 10.5 per cent in extended trading. They have soared 91 per cent this year, as investors bet on strong demand for its AI servers and its liquid cooling solutions.

Super Micro has been gaining traction in the hyper-competitive server industry, but analysts have said larger rivals such as Dell Technologies and HP Enterprise have been able to leverage their vast customer base to boost sales.

Super Micro expects revenue of at least $33 billion for fiscal year 2026, compared to analysts' average estimate of $29.94 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

The company, which is bouncing back from accounting-related issues, said revenue for the three months ended June 30 was $5.76 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $5.89 billion.

Its adjusted earnings of 41 cents per share fell short of estimates of 44 cents.