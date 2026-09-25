Suzuki aims to halve vehicle development time by 2030

TOKYO, Sept 25 : Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor said on Friday it aims to halve development time for new vehicles by around 2030 from fiscal 2020 levels, while improving development and production efficiency.

• Suzuki targets a 30 per cent increase in development efficiency and a 50 per cent gain in production efficiency towards 2030, it said in a statement.

• The automaker aims to expand annual production capcity in India to 4 million-4.99 million vehicles by the 2030 financial year or later.

• Suzuki shares rose 0.9 per cent on Friday, compared with a 1.1 per cent gain in the Nikkei.