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Swiss pension fund hit by data leak after cyber attack on software provider
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Business

Swiss pension fund hit by data leak after cyber attack on software provider

Swiss pension fund hit by data leak after cyber attack on software provider

FILE PHOTO: A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo

08 Oct 2026 04:04PM
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ZURICH, Oct 8 : Swiss federal pension fund Publica said on Thursday it was exposed to a data leak after an external software provider suffered a cyber attack at the end of September. 

• Publica, which manages pensions for Swiss federal employees and affiliated organisations, said the company and authorities are working to determine the scope of the data affected.

• The provider was not identified.

• The Swiss Attorney General's office has opened an investigation and no other federal entities had a business relationship with the company, Publica said.

Source: Reuters
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