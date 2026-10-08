Swiss pension fund hit by data leak after cyber attack on software provider

ZURICH, Oct 8 : Swiss federal pension fund Publica said on Thursday it was exposed to a data leak after an external software provider suffered a cyber attack at the end of September.

• Publica, which manages pensions for Swiss federal employees and affiliated organisations, said the company and authorities are working to determine the scope of the data affected.

• The provider was not identified.

• The Swiss Attorney General's office has opened an investigation and no other federal entities had a business relationship with the company, Publica said.