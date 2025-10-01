T-Mobile expands satellite-based network to support WhatsApp, X in mobile dead zones

T-Mobile said on Wednesday its satellite-to-cell network now supports widely used apps, including WhatsApp, Google Maps and X, broadening the service that offers connectivity to mobile dead zones and remote regions.

This marks a pivotal step for the service, which commercially launched in July with access limited to SMS texting, MMS, picture messaging and short audio clips for areas beyond the reach of traditional cell signal.

T-Satellite, powered by more than 650 Starlink direct-to-cell satellites, is also available for about a dozen apps such as Pixel Weather, Apple Music, Samsung Find, AccuWeather and AllTrails.

"Part of what we've done here is worked with Apple and Google to create frameworks for SAT mode (satellite connectivity feature) so that any app can actually adopt the mode and get access to the data channel while connected to the satellite," Jeff Giard, vice president, strategic partnerships and product innovation, told Reuters.

For T-Satellite customers, the phone automatically switches to the satellite network the moment a terrestrial signal drops. When customers launch a satellite-ready app, it will provide critical services rather than full data-heavy experiences.

The network is included at no extra charge with T-Mobile's new "Experience Beyond" plan. For others, including AT&T and Verizon customers, the service can be added for $10 a month.

Giard said the framework for the App Store and the Play Store now enable apps to adopt SAT mode through an application programming interface, and T-Mobile is working to encourage more app developers to activate it.

"I think people are excited about the fact that the phone in their pocket can actually connect to outer space and that they get basically a satellite phone without having to buy extra equipment," Giard said.