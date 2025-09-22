Logo
Logo

Business

T-Mobile names telecom veteran Srini Gopalan as CEO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

T-Mobile names telecom veteran Srini Gopalan as CEO

T-Mobile names telecom veteran Srini Gopalan as CEO
FILE PHOTO: A T-Mobile logo is seen on the storefront door of a store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo
T-Mobile names telecom veteran Srini Gopalan as CEO
FILE PHOTO: Srini Gopalan is seen in this file photo in Bonn, Germany May 17, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo
22 Sep 2025 07:11PM (Updated: 22 Sep 2025 07:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

T-Mobile's chief operating officer, Srinivasan Gopalan, will take over from Mike Sievert as the next CEO effective November 1, the company said on Monday.

Shares of T-Mobile fell nearly 1 per cent in premarket trading.

Sievert, who took charge as chief executive in April 2020, will move to the newly created position of vice chairman and advise on long-term strategy, innovation and talent development.

Gopalan has held senior leadership positions at Bharti Airtel, Capital One and Vodafone and most recently served as chief executive of Deutsche Telekom's Germany business, where he is credited with doubling the company's growth rate and scaling its fiber business.

Gopalan had served on T-Mobile's board for nearly four years and took on the COO role in March.

The company in July raised its annual forecast for postpaid net customer additions and added more wireless subscribers than expected in the second quarter.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement