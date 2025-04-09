Logo
Business

Taiwan central bank monitoring tariff impact, will make 'timely' monetary policy adjustments
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Taiwan's central bank is seen on the door of the bank in Taipei, Taiwan, December 14, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang/ File Photo

09 Apr 2025 05:43PM
TAIPEI : Taiwan's central bank said on Wednesday that it will continue to monitor the impact of U.S. tariffs and Taiwan's own economic and financial situation and make "timely adjustments" to its monetary policy.

The central bank, in a report to lawmakers, said it will make appropriate use of monetary policy tools to inject funds and maintain adequate liquidity in the banking system.

Source: Reuters
