Taiwan central bank monitoring tariff impact, will make 'timely' monetary policy adjustments
TAIPEI : Taiwan's central bank said on Wednesday that it will continue to monitor the impact of U.S. tariffs and Taiwan's own economic and financial situation and make "timely adjustments" to its monetary policy.
The central bank, in a report to lawmakers, said it will make appropriate use of monetary policy tools to inject funds and maintain adequate liquidity in the banking system.
Source: Reuters
