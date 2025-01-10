Taiwan expects small impact from Trump tariffs on chip exports

TAIPEI : Taiwan only expects a small impact from any tariffs imposed by the incoming government of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on semiconductor exports given their technological superiority, Economy Minister Kuo Jyh-huei said on Friday.

Home to the world's largest contract chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the island is a key link in the global technology supply chain for companies such as Apple and Nvidia.

But Taiwanese policymakers have warned new U.S. tariffs against all countries from the Trump administration could curb economic growth this year for the export-dependent economy.

Trump has pledged a blanket tariff of 10 per cent on global imports into the United States and a far higher 60 per cent tariff on Chinese goods. In late November, he specifically pledged a 25 per cent tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico when he takes office on Jan. 20.

Asked at a news conference about the impact on Taiwan's export orders of Trump's tariffs, Kuo said it would not much affect the chip sector.

"For our semiconductors and advanced processes, there is an advantage of technological leadership and that cannot be replaced, and so the impact will be small," he added.

Taiwan will also help companies relocate supply chains to the United States as needed, away from where there might be high import tariffs, Kuo said.

"Now we see that we should be able to develop the aerospace supply chain industry in the United States, and do some joining up with the U.S. aerospace companies, so that some of Taiwan's aerospace research and development centres can be moved to there."

Taiwan will also set up an office in Japan in the first half of this year to help Taiwanese businesses invest there, and cooperate with the country on AI and drones, he added.