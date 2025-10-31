Taiwan Q3 preliminary GDP beats forecasts on AI boom, but slows vs Q2

TAIPEI :Taiwan's trade-reliant economy grew at a slightly slower pace in the third quarter but beat forecasts, with the tech sector continuing to reap the benefits of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, while the overall economy contends with U.S. tariffs.

Taiwan's gross domestic product grew 7.64 per cent year-on-year in the July-September quarter, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said on Friday. That was better than the 6.0 per cent forecast by economists in a Reuters poll but lagged the 8.01 per cent growth rate in the second quarter.

Taiwan's key industry of semiconductor chips is currently exempt from the 20 per cent U.S. tariffs on Taiwanese exports in effect since August.

Taiwan remains in talks with the United States to get that rate reduced.