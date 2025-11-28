Taiwan raises 2025 GDP growth forecast on surge in AI demand

TAIPEI :Taiwan's tech-reliant economy is expected to grow faster than previously expected in 2025, riding the wave of demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technology, the statistics office said on Friday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to expand by 7.37 per cent this year, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said, much better than the 4.45 per cent pace it predicted in August.

Taiwan plays a pivotal role in the global AI supply chain for companies such as Nvidia and Apple. Its position is anchored by the world's largest maker of chips used in AI applications, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC).

For 2026, the statistics office raised it GDP growth forecast to 3.54 per cent, above its earlier projection of 2.81 per cent.

The agency also revised third quarter economic growth upwards to 8.21 per cent, compared with a preliminary reading of 7.64 per cent.