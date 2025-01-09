Taiwan's Starlux Airlines orders five more Airbus A350F freighters

Taiwan's Starlux Airlines has placed an order for five more Airbus A350F freighters, the European planemaker said on Thursday.

That doubles the initial order Starlux placed last year for five of the cargo aircraft, Airbus said.

"This second order from this fast-growing airline is another endorsement of the all-new A350F as the future game-changer in heavy lift markets," Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus' EVP Sales Commercial Aircraft, said in a statement.

Airbus did not disclose the price of the transaction.