Taiwan's Yageo expects Japan's national security clearance for $740 million Shibaura buyout

TOKYO :Taiwan's Yageo said on Wednesday it expects to obtain a national security clearance from Japan for its proposed $740 million buyout of Shibaura Electronics after concluding discussions with the government on conditions for the deal.

Its unsolicited and sweetened bid for Shibaura handily bests a rival offer from Minebea Mitsumi that is set to expire on Thursday.

Yageo, the world's largest maker of chip resistors, said in a statement that it expects to receive clearance no later than September 10 and plans to submit all necessary documents on Wednesday after discussions with Japan's industry ministry.

It did not specify what conditions for the deal had been discussed.

The deal has drawn close investor attention as a test of Japan's openness to unsolicited takeovers. While government M&A guidelines issued in 2023 have eased the stigma around unsolicited buyouts in Japan, such offers by foreign firms remain rare.

Yageo is offering to buy Shibaura for 7,130 yen per share or 108.7 billion yen.

By comparison, Minebea, which was brought by Shibaura as a white knight to counter the Taiwanese firm's unsolicited bid, has offered 6,200 yen per share.

Minebea has said it does not plan to raise the offer or extend the offer period. A spokesperson for the company declined further comment on Wednesday.

Shibaura declined to comment.