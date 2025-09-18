'Taking over the world': Trump says he hopes AI bosses know what they're doing

CHEQUERS, England :U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday artificial intelligence was taking over the world and he hoped tech bosses know what they were doing, because he didn't.

Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosted business and tech leaders including chipmaker Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang as part of the president's second state visit to Britain.

Departing from a script that celebrated the relationship between the two countries, a new tech partnership and hundreds of billions of dollars in investments, Trump acknowledged that he was limited in what he knew about AI.

"This will create new government, academic and private sector cooperation in areas such as AI, which is taking over the world... I'm looking at you guys. You're taking over the world. Jensen, I don't know what you're doing here," Trump said, addressing the Nvidia boss, to laughter from Starmer and the audience.

"I hope you're right. All I can say is, we both hope you're right."

Trump and Starmer then signed a "Tech Prosperity Deal" on joint efforts to develop AI models for healthcare, expand quantum computing capabilities and streamline civil nuclear projects.

As part of the deal, Nvidia said it would deploy 120,000 graphics processing units across Britain - its largest rollout in Europe to date.

Before putting pen to paper, Trump jokingly asked Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent "should I sign this?"

"Are you sure Scott? If the deal's no good, I'm blaming you, Scott," Trump said.