Tata Sons' move to boost stake in Tata Play gets Indian regulatory clearance
Tata Sons' move to boost stake in Tata Play gets Indian regulatory clearance

FILE PHOTO: A Tata sign is seen outside their offices in London, Britain March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

17 Mar 2025 10:44PM (Updated: 17 Mar 2025 11:09PM)
Tata Sons' acquisition of an additional 10 per cent stake in Tata Play from an affiliate of Singaporean sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings has received regulatory clearance, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said on Monday.

The deal to buy Baytree Investments (Mauritius) Pte's holding in the direct-to-home (DTH) and digital content distribution platform will raise Tata Sons' stake to 70 per cent. Walt Disney owns the remaining 30 per cent of the joint venture.

Tata Play and Airtel Digital TV are close to merging their satellite TV businesses, creating a $1.6 billion entity, as they seek to navigate the ongoing shift of subscribers to digital streaming, as per media report.

Tata Play and Airtel Digital TV accounted for more than 35 million paid subscribers as of September last year, representing more than half of India's 60 million DTH subscriber base, according to a government report.

Source: Reuters
