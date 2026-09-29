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Tata stocks slip after Trusts propose move to prevent holding company listing
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Tata stocks slip after Trusts propose move to prevent holding company listing

Tata stocks slip after Trusts propose move to prevent holding company listing
A man walks past a pedestrian pole with the Tata Group logo outside Bombay House, the Tata Group headquarters building in Mumbai, India, September 28, 2026. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Tata stocks slip after Trusts propose move to prevent holding company listing
A man walks outside Bombay House, the Tata Group headquarters building in Mumbai, India, September 28, 2026. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Tata stocks slip after Trusts propose move to prevent holding company listing
Noel Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts, attends a 100 years of Bajaj event in Mumbai, India, May 11, 2026. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
29 Sep 2026 12:27PM
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Sept 29 : Shares of Tata group companies fell on Tuesday after Tata Trusts proposed a restructuring of the holding company in a bid to sidestep a central bank requirement for the conglomerate to list its shares.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles dropped 2.8 per cent and Tata Investment lost 2.4 per cent by 9:43 a.m. IST in Mumbai.

Tata Trusts on Monday proposed merging two group companies with Tata Sons, the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate that owns significant stakes in listed firms including TCS, Tata Motors PV, Tata Steel and Trent.

The proposal follows a rift between the Trusts and Tata Sons, in which it holds a 66 per cent stake.

Expectations for a listing had heightened after the Indian central bank rejected the holding company's bid to exit its non-bank finance company status.

Source: Reuters
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