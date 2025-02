:TE Connectivity said on Wednesday it would buy utility grid products maker Richards Manufacturing Co from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management and members of the Bier family for about $2.3 billion in cash.

Shares of the company rose 2 per cent before the bell.

The Galway, Ireland-based company looks to finance the deal through a mixture of cash and debt. It expects the deal to close in its third-quarter ending June.