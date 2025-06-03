Logo
Telefonica investigates potential cyberattack after release of data from Peru
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Spanish Telecom company Telefonica is seen on a satellite transmission van, in Malaga, Spain November 22, 2024. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo

03 Jun 2025 06:52PM (Updated: 03 Jun 2025 07:07PM)
MADRID :Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it was looking into a potential cyberattack after data allegedly belonging to one million customers in Peru was released on an internet forum.

"We are investigating an alleged security breach. The sample released by the actor, which comprises 1 million records, seems to correspond to customers in Peru," a Telefonica spokesperson said.

According to a post on X by HackManac - an account tracking cyberattacks around the world - a group calling itself "Dedale" was offering a database containing information on approximately 22 million Telefonica customers.

The self-declared hackers have released a sample of 1 million records it said belonged to Telefonica customers in Peru as proof, although the Spanish company has exited the South American country two months ago.

In April, Telefonica sold its troubled Peruvian unit to Argentine company Integra Tec International for about 900,000 euros ($1.03 million).

($1 = 0.8768 euros)

Source: Reuters
