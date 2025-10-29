Telenor slightly lags earnings forecast, takes $50 million hit in Malaysia

Norwegian telecom operator Telenor posted quarterly core earnings below market expectations on Wednesday and flagged a negative adjustment of 500 million Norwegian crowns ($49.8 million) related to rising 5G costs in Malaysia.

Overall, third-quarter results were in line or a touch lower than analysts' consensus, with stronger growth in Telenor's core Nordic markets offsetting some concerns in Asia. The group's shares were down 5 per cent by 1300 GMT.

Its adjusted operating earnings before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 5.4 per cent organically to 9.54 billion crowns, but slightly missed estimates. That was driven by 8 per cent growth in the Nordic countries.

In Asia, Telenor saw an earnings increase of 4.1 per cent, partially helped by topline growth at Bangladesh's Grameenphone.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

It also specified full-year forecasts, saying it expected 5-6 per cent organic growth in adjusted EBITDA for the whole group and 8-9 per cent growth for the Nordic business. It also sees 2-3 per cent organic growth in Nordic service revenues.

SIGNS OF RECOVERY AT GRAMEENPHONE

Grameenphone, in which Telenor owns a majority stake, reported higher service revenues after four consecutive quarters of declining performance following political turmoil in Bangladesh last year.

However, consumers in the country remain "highly prudent", CEO Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer said in a statement.

As a result, growth in the country was somewhat softer than Telenor had hoped for, she told Reuters.

"I think the political stability and ... the geopolitical framework around the country is more predictable," she added in the interview. "Hopefully that will stabilize the economy and we will get back to growth."

Meanwhile, 5G-related costs are increasing in Malaysia, where Telenor is the top shareholder in mobile network operator CelcomDigi together with Axiata.

"Based on the latest public information, we make a 0.5 billion crown negative adjustment to our share of results from CelcomDigi this quarter related to its associated 5G network company in Malaysia," Schilbred Fasmer said in the statement.

($1 = 10.0431 Norwegian crowns)