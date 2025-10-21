Telkom Indonesia to spin off wholesale fibre connectivity business in $2.16 billion deal

Telkom Indonesia agreed on Tuesday to partially spin off its wholesale fibre connectivity business to its subsidiary Telkom Infrastruktur Indonesia in a deal valued at 35.787 trillion rupiah ($2.16 billion).

The transaction is a material and affiliated party transaction under domestic rules and will have no significant impact on the financial conditions of the company, Telkom Indonesia said in a statement.

The spin-off will help improve business focus and optimize the utilization of fibre optic network assets.

($1 = 16,570 rupiah)