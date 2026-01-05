Logo
Logo

Business

Tencent-backed fintech Airwallex to invest in the Netherlands
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Tencent-backed fintech Airwallex to invest in the Netherlands

Tencent-backed fintech Airwallex to invest in the Netherlands

FILE PHOTO: An Airwallex logo is pictured at the Money 20/20 Asia Fintech Trade Show in Singapore March 21, 2019. Picture taken March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Anshuman Daga/File Photo

05 Jan 2026 07:11PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Jan 5 - ‌Australian payment firm Airwallex said on Monday it will invest around 200 million euros ($233.64 million) over the next five years in its Netherlands operations, marking a major European expansion as it shifts from its Asia-Pacific base.

The Melbourne-founded fintech plans to ‌increase its Amsterdam headcount by 60 per cent to ‌around 70 full-time employees by the end of 2026.

Airwallex operates a global payments platform that enables businesses to send and receive international payments, hold multi-currency accounts and process online transactions.

Founded in 2015, Airwallex secured a $13 million ‍Series A round led by Chinese internet giant Tencent in 2017. The company recently raised $330 million in a Series G round, bringing its valuation to over $6 billion, and surpassed $1 ​billion in annual recurring ‌revenue.

The investment comes as Airwallex says it will prioritise growth in Europe and the Americas after ​a decade focused on Australia and Asia-Pacific markets. The company ⁠received a licence in ‌the Netherlands in May 2021, giving it access to ​the European Economic Area.

Airwallex served more than 150,000 customers as of October 2025, including Shein, Bolt, ‍TikTok and Canva. The company now competes with established ⁠European payment processors including Netherlands-based Adyen and Mollie, as well ​as Dutch digital bank ‌Bunq.

($1 = 0.8560 euros)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement